Overview

Dr. Douglas Magorien, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital and Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Magorien works at Ohio State University Medical Center in Dublin, OH with other offices in Bellefontaine, OH and Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.