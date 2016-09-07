Dr. Douglas Magorien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magorien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Magorien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Magorien, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital and Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Magorien works at
Locations
-
1
Stoneridge Internal Medicine3900 Stoneridge Ln Ste A, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 293-7677
-
2
Mary Rutan Hospital205 E Palmer Rd, Bellefontaine, OH 43311 Directions (937) 592-4015
-
3
Heart and Vascular Center of Upper Arlington1800 Zollinger Rd Fl 2, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 685-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Marion General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magorien?
Dr. Magorien is wonderful. He is always friendly and takes his time to listen to you. He actually cares about you as a person and still manges to get you in and out in exceptional time. We drive 2 hours one way to go see him for my husbands care even though there are other cardiologists closer to us.
About Dr. Douglas Magorien, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1144234006
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magorien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magorien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magorien works at
Dr. Magorien has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magorien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Magorien. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magorien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magorien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magorien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.