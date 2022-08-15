Dr. Douglas Marira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Marira, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Marira, MD
Dr. Douglas Marira, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Savannah, GA.
Dr. Marira works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Marira's Office Locations
-
1
Douglas Marira MD PC304 STEPHENSON AVE, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 692-1181
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marira?
I've been using this pediatrician for 17 years. Love the thorough explanation each visit and making sure all concerns are resolved.
About Dr. Douglas Marira, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1912224247
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marira has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marira accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marira works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Marira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.