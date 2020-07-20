Dr. Douglas Marks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Marks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Marks, MD
Dr. Douglas Marks, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Marks' Office Locations
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Winthrop Hematology and Oncology Associated120 Mineola Blvd Ste 500, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mark is amazing! He is a gifted oncologist. I left his office knowing I was getting the best possible care. His patients are his top priority.
About Dr. Douglas Marks, MD
- Hematology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1083980189
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
