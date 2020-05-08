Overview of Dr. Douglas Marquess, MD

Dr. Douglas Marquess, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Marquess works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.