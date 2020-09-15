Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Martin, MD
Dr. Douglas Martin, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Riverside, RI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
Brown Medicine375 Wampanoag Trl Ste 302B, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 649-4070Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-3565Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Not only is Dr. Martin an excellent pulmonologist, he is also a compassionate human being. When I was at RI Hospital for a condition completely unrelated to my lungs, he surprised me with a visit to my bedside. He was a Rock of Gibraltar for my children when my life was threatened in 2016 by a mysterious lung problem and I was transported to Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston at night. I was the subject of a medical conference and remain a medical enigma. I see Dr. Martin tomorrow for a breathing test and am looking forward to chatting with him again.
About Dr. Douglas Martin, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1316981988
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
