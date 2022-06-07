Dr. Douglas Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Martin, MD
Dr. Douglas Martin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Pediatric Neurosurgery
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
Neurological Microsurgical875 Meadows Rd Ste 311, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 368-5488
Boynton Beach2708 S Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 368-5488
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
From consultation and examination, both physically and from review of MRI'S, through the micro surgical procedures practiced, I was completely relieved of my back pain. Dr. Douglas Martin is a brilliant technician using minimally invasive Micro- surgical procedures.
About Dr. Douglas Martin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Univ of Florida/Shands Hosp
- Univ of South Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Martin works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.
