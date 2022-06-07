See All Neurosurgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Douglas Martin, MD

Neurosurgery
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Douglas Martin, MD

Dr. Douglas Martin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Pediatric Neurosurgery

Dr. Martin works at Neurological Microsurgical in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Microsurgical
    875 Meadows Rd Ste 311, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 368-5488
  2. 2
    Boynton Beach
    2708 S Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 368-5488

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
CyberKnife®, Cranial (Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Cranial) incl. Gamma Knife and LINAC Photon Beam Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 07, 2022
    From consultation and examination, both physically and from review of MRI'S, through the micro surgical procedures practiced, I was completely relieved of my back pain. Dr. Douglas Martin is a brilliant technician using minimally invasive Micro- surgical procedures.
    Back to Healthy — Jun 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Douglas Martin, MD
    About Dr. Douglas Martin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609977339
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pediatric Neurosurgery
    Residency
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Internship
    • Univ of Florida/Shands Hosp
    Undergraduate School
    • Univ of South Alabama
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

