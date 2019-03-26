Overview of Dr. Douglas Marx, MD

Dr. Douglas Marx, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their fellowship with Oregon Health & Science University Hospital



Dr. Marx works at Moran Eye Center in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy, Eyelid Surgery and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.