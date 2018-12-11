Dr. Douglas Marx, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marx is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Marx, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Marx, MD
Dr. Douglas Marx, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Marx's Office Locations
Sneed Eye Associates140 HIGHWAY 201 N, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 435-3535
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always takes care of me and my family. Friendly staff and excellent results
About Dr. Douglas Marx, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1437155686
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marx has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marx accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marx has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marx has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marx on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Marx. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marx.
