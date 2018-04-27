Dr. Douglas Masson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Masson, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Masson, MD
Dr. Douglas Masson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Masson's Office Locations
Arizona State Urology Professional Limited Liability Company6525 W Sack Dr Ste 201, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 337-8500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste B260, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 942-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Masson is brilliant. He was with us the entire journey of my husband’s rare bladder cancer. His treatment plan was the most current protocol, he coordinated with the oncologist and was available for any and all questions we had. I would unreservedly recommend Dr Masson.
About Dr. Douglas Masson, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1114901238
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masson has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Masson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.