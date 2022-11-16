Dr. Douglas Mathews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Mathews, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Mathews, MD
Dr. Douglas Mathews, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
Dr. Mathews works at
Dr. Mathews' Office Locations
Howell-Allen Clinic - Nashville2011 Murphy Ave Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-7479Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Neurosurgical Associates2011 Church St, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 570-1412Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- EBSO, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve used Dr Mathews over 20 years . I would highly recommend him .
About Dr. Douglas Mathews, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
Dr. Mathews has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathews has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.