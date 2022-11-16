Overview of Dr. Douglas Mathews, MD

Dr. Douglas Mathews, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine



Dr. Mathews works at Howell-Allen Clinic - Nashville in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.