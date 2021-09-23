Dr. Mattox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Mattox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Mattox, MD
Dr. Douglas Mattox, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Mattox works at
Dr. Mattox's Office Locations
1
Emory Healthcare ENT550 Peachtree St NE Fl 9 Ste 4400, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 778-3381
2
Grady Health Systems80 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 616-4679
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR. MATTOX ACTUALLY LISTENED TO ME WHEN I FIRST MET HIM. HE DIDN'T HAVE A DIRECT ANSWER OF WHY I HAD LOST MOST OF MY HEARING IN MY ONLY GOOD EAR I COULD HEAR OUT OF. BUT HE SUGGESTED A BETTER SOLUTION TO HELP ME HEAR. HE HAD SUGGESTED A COCHLEAR IMPLANT. I GOT TO HAVE A DEMONSTRATION & IT WAS AMAZING ! I JUST HAD THE SURGERY (9/20/21-MON). AS AN OUTPATIENT. HE HAD SEEN ME BEFORE SURGERY. HE ALSO HAD CALLED A FAMILY MEMBER TO TELL & EXPLAIN HOW EVERYTHING WENT. & HOW WELL I DID. BEFORE THE SURGERY DATE. HE HAD PERSONALLY CALLED ME & ANSWERED QUESTIONS I HAD. IF THERE WERE A (10 STAR RATING. I'D RATE HIM A (10). I DEFINITELY WOULD RECOMMEND HIM TO ANYONE I KNOW. HE DID AN AWESOME JOB. I HAVE VERY LITTLE PAIN. & I FEEL GREAT.
About Dr. Douglas Mattox, MD
- Neurotology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1215048442
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mattox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mattox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mattox has seen patients for Acoustic Neuroma and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mattox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattox. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mattox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mattox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.