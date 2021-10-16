Dr. Douglas Maxey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maxey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Maxey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas Maxey, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Plano, Methodist McKinney Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Douglas Maxey, MD3725 S Lake Forest Dr Ste 114, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (469) 545-1082Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Frisco
- Medical City Plano
- Methodist McKinney Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Prime Health Services
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Well, I live with pain daily, due to osteoporosis. disc herniations and cyst aggravating my spine. Some days are okay. Others are just not fun. I try to manage with as few meds as possible. But I know when they are needed. They can be lifesavers to us; I do not judge others’ pain issues. I mention all this because I’ve reached a point where I need additional help with back pain; I have no hesitancy in again treating with Dr. Maxey. He has given me injections in the past. He has helped manage my pain with medications. I do exercise as well. I do try to live my life w/the pain. Though Dr. Maxey is my pain management physician, I do not see him routinely and regularly. Frankly, I see him when I need help or further intervention . Dr. Maxey has been patient and understanding with me. He explains procedures and possibilities. He is kind-hearted and knowledgeable. Sooo, as I have once again reached the point of intolerance with my pain levels, I will be contacting him shortly!
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1255573739
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Ohio State University Hospital
- West Virginia University Hospital
- West Virginia University
- University of Colorado
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
