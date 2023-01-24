Dr. McCorkle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas McCorkle, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas McCorkle, MD
Dr. Douglas McCorkle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.
Dr. McCorkle's Office Locations
Douglas C. Mccorkle M.d. P.A.10 Crossroads Dr Ste 100, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 363-7172
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Decades of exceptional care from Dr McCorkle, including routine care to surgery. He’s terrific as are his staff and PA Susan
About Dr. Douglas McCorkle, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
