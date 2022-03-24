Dr. Douglas McGuirk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas McGuirk, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas McGuirk, MD
Dr. Douglas McGuirk, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sullivan County Community Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
Dr. McGuirk's Office Locations
Bone & Joint Center1725 N 5TH ST, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 232-6646Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sullivan County Community Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My son recently broke his wrist in a dirt bike accident. Dr McGuirk was able to fit us in to a late afternoon surgery saving us a trip out of town and a hospital stay. We were very pleased with his professionalism, bedside manner and thoroughness in explaining all possible outcomes. He met with us after the surgery and explained the repairs in detail. We could not have asked for a better experience. I would highly recommend him and the staff at the surgery center.
About Dr. Douglas McGuirk, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1053503466
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGuirk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGuirk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGuirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGuirk has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGuirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuirk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuirk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.