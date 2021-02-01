See All Allergists & Immunologists in Eagan, MN
Dr. Douglas McMahon, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Douglas McMahon, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Georgetown Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.

Dr. McMahon works at Allergy and Asthma Center of Minnesota in Eagan, MN with other offices in Maplewood, MN, Lake Elmo, MN, Saint Paul, MN and Woodbury, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally and Allergy Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy and Asthma Center of Minnesota
    3470 Washington Dr Ste 201, Eagan, MN 55122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 444-3247
    Maplewood Professional Building
    1655 Beam Ave Ste 108, Maplewood, MN 55109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 444-3247
    Woodbury Office
    8650 Hudson Blvd N Ste 125, Lake Elmo, MN 55042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 444-3247
    Allergy and Asthma Center of Minnesota
    2480 White Bear Ave N Ste 104, Maplewood, MN 55109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 444-3247
    Naseff Specialty Center
    225 Smith Ave N Ste 502, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 645-0691
    MIdwest Allergy & Asthma
    2080 Woodwinds Dr Ste 120, Woodbury, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 641-6134

Hospital Affiliations
  • M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Allergy Testing
Nasopharyngitis
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Allergy Testing

Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 01, 2021
    I can not say enough good things about Dr. McMahon and The Allergy and Asthma Center of Minnesota. He truly is a top-notch doctor! He is intelligent, personable, and very up-to-date on the latest research. I see him as an adult for my extreme asthma and my daughter just finished his peanut oral immunotherapy (OIT) program and is now able to eat peanuts! Being able to watch my daughters confidence grow from her food allergy and not be so scared of what she eats has been such a relief and truly a life changing experience. I'm comforted knowing my care is in the best hands around!
    Hailey — Feb 01, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Douglas McMahon, MD
    About Dr. Douglas McMahon, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356533293
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellowship In Allergy and Immunology At The University Of Wisconsin
    Internship
    • University Of South Florida Department of Pediatrics
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
