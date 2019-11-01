Overview

Dr. Douglas Melman, MD is a Dermatologist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Melman works at Dermatology in Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Warts and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.