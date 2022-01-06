See All Cardiologists in Hammond, LA
Dr. Douglas Mendoza, MD

Cardiology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Mendoza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Hood Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Mendoza works at Ochsner Heart and Vascular Health Center - Hammond in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ochsner Heart and Vascular
    16045 Doctors Blvd, Hammond, LA 70403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 761-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hood Memorial Hospital
  • Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Treatment frequency



Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 06, 2022
    Just explains everything in easy to understand manner. Doesn't talk around difficult subjects. Makes you feel at ease with his expertise. 13 years with him and would not want anyone else.
    — Jan 06, 2022
    About Dr. Douglas Mendoza, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1700888997
    Education & Certifications

    • LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
    • Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
    • Ochsner Clinic Found
    • Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
    • LSU Baton Rouge
