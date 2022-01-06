Dr. Douglas Mendoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Mendoza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Mendoza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Hood Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Locations
Ochsner Heart and Vascular16045 Doctors Blvd, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (225) 761-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hood Memorial Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Just explains everything in easy to understand manner. Doesn't talk around difficult subjects. Makes you feel at ease with his expertise. 13 years with him and would not want anyone else.
About Dr. Douglas Mendoza, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Ochsner Clinic Found
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- LSU Baton Rouge
