Overview of Dr. Douglas Merkel, MD

Dr. Douglas Merkel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Merkel works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL and Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.