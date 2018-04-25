Overview of Dr. Douglas Milam, MD

Dr. Douglas Milam, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Milam works at Tennessee Valley Healthcare R in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.