Overview

Dr. Douglas Miller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Connecticut GI in Meriden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.