Dr. Douglas Miller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.
Connecticut Gi PC455 Lewis Ave Ste 200, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 626-6540
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Miller is very engaging, thorough, cheerful, down to earth, and knowledgeable. His office is clean and has a very professional staff. It will be hard to fill his shoes when he decides to retire someday. I frequently recommend him to others as I feel that I can stand by that recommendation.
About Dr. Douglas Miller, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1326062464
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- St Vincent's Hosp
- St Vincent's Hosp
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
