Dr. Douglas Miller Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Douglas Miller Jr, MD

Dr. Douglas Miller Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center, Frye Regional Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Miller Jr works at Catawba Valley Internal Medcn in Hickory, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hickory Office
    1771 Tate Blvd SE Ste 103, Hickory, NC 28602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 322-1128

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Catawba Valley Medical Center
  • Frye Regional Medical Center
  • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Migraine
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Migraine

Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Migraine
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 07, 2018
    Dr. Douglas Miller is certainly a great doctor and is certainly a very caring one. He has good bedside manners and is very knowledgeable. I watched him care for both my mother and father and knew he was the kind of doctor I wanted. He has been my doctor for many years and I feel confident he is one of the best
    Taylorsville, N C — Nov 07, 2018
    About Dr. Douglas Miller Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1407814536
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Miller Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller Jr works at Catawba Valley Internal Medcn in Hickory, NC. View the full address on Dr. Miller Jr’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

