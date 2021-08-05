Overview

Dr. Douglas Miller, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.



Dr. Miller works at Tarrant Dermatology Consultants, P.A. in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.