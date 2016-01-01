Overview

Dr. Douglas Milligan, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with Madigan Army Med Center



Dr. Milligan works at Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine in Lexington, KY with other offices in Madisonville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.