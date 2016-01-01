Dr. Douglas Milligan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milligan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Milligan, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Milligan, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with Madigan Army Med Center
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine1700 Nicholasville Rd Ste 703, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine800 HOSPITAL DR, Madisonville, KY 42431 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Douglas Milligan, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milligan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milligan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Milligan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Milligan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milligan speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Milligan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milligan.
