Dr. Douglas Moreland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Moreland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Moreland, MD
Dr. Douglas Moreland, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Moreland works at
Dr. Moreland's Office Locations
-
1
Buffalo Neurosurgery P.c.180 Park Club Ln Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 839-9402
-
2
Mash Urgent Care3980 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 250-2000
- 3 40 George Karl Blvd Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 218-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moreland?
I had a fusion/laminectomy at L4-5, 12/1/2021. My sciatic pain, which I’d had 24/7, in both legs, was totally gone when I woke up in recovery! I could feel both feet-no numbness or tingling. No more drop foot, either! Dr Moreland had told me my symptoms would worsen for a few weeks post surgery then improve. Either he lied, or he’s a better surgeon than he knows. I’m still having a lot of back pain, which was expected, am in PT and working to get stronger. I feel so much more able to get around, no longer using a cane, am going on short, easy hikes & walking up to 2.5 miles a day. Just have to get residual pain under control, but all in all, I’m a much happier camper ( I’ve done that too, I’m a tent) than I was a year ago. Highly recommend this surgeon.
About Dr. Douglas Moreland, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1942285739
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moreland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moreland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moreland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moreland works at
Dr. Moreland has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Neuroplasty, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moreland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.