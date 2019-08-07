Dr. Douglas Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Morgan, MD
Dr. Douglas Morgan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Morgan Douglas Preston MD1100 NE Loop 410 Ste 504, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 828-8173
I have found that Dr. Morgan understands alot about mentally challenged people and dementia. he asks questions that pertain to behaviors and such. then applies it to treatment.
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
