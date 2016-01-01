Dr. Morrow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Morrow, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Morrow, MD
Dr. Douglas Morrow, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Morrow works at
Dr. Morrow's Office Locations
Tarzana Garden Ob Gyn18411 Clark St Ste 301, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 757-8839
- 2 5411 Etiwanda Ave Ste 100, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 757-8839
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Douglas Morrow, MD
- General Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Morrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrow has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrow.
