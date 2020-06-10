See All Podiatric Surgeons in St Petersburg, FL
Dr. Douglas Moss, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.6 (16)
Map Pin Small St Petersburg, FL
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Douglas Moss, DPM

Dr. Douglas Moss, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery|University Of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Moss works at Douglas Moss MD in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Moss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Douglas Moss MD
    7855 38th Ave N Ste 200, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 382-5213

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 10, 2020
    Dr. Moss is absolutely amazing. Suffered with foot pain for years due too fear of injections in my feet. He injected my feet and it didn't hurt at all. He is extremely knowledgeable and kind. Highly recommend Dr. Moss.
    Mary Dunham Giglio — Jun 10, 2020
    About Dr. Douglas Moss, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609801687
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oakwood Hospital|Oakwood-Springwells Health Center
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery|University Of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Science
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Moss, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moss accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Moss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Moss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

