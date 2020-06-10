Dr. Douglas Moss, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Moss, DPM
Overview of Dr. Douglas Moss, DPM
Dr. Douglas Moss, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery|University Of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Moss' Office Locations
Douglas Moss MD7855 38th Ave N Ste 200, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 382-5213
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moss is absolutely amazing. Suffered with foot pain for years due too fear of injections in my feet. He injected my feet and it didn’t hurt at all. He is extremely knowledgeable and kind. Highly recommend Dr. Moss.
About Dr. Douglas Moss, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oakwood Hospital|Oakwood-Springwells Health Center
- Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery|University Of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Science
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moss accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Moss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.