Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD
Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Murphy's Office Locations
Emory Clinic Cardiothoracic Sgy5665 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have unfortunately been in the hospital numerous times. Dr. Murphy (and his Fellows and PAs) are definitely top two or three doctors I've ever had. Dr. Murphy repaired my mitral valve prolapse robotically. They did such a phenomenal job! Would I recommend him? I would recommend him and his staff a billion times out of a billion times.
About Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1417912395
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Affil Hosp
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Middlebury College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
