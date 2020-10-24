Overview

Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Murphy works at Pacific Psychiatry, Inc. (PAC) in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.