Overview of Dr. Douglas Murray, MD

Dr. Douglas Murray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Murray works at Peachtree Orthopedic Clinic in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.