Dr. Douglas Murray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 355-0743
North Atlanta Urgent Care2045 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-0743
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic-northside5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 355-0743Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday7:00am - 4:00pmSunday7:00am - 4:00pm
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic3870 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 1, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (404) 355-0743
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic P.a..1000 Northside Dr NW Ste 1500, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 355-0743
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr. Murray for my first visit for left shoulder pain and possible bursitis. Dr Murray was very thorough with his assessment and took his time explaining the problem and he presented me with all potential treatment options. I did not feel rushed and was extremely satisfied with the experience. The front office and nursing staff were very professional and kind. He arranged for physical therapy after giving me an intraarticular steroid injection. Overall, an excellent first visit.
About Dr. Douglas Murray, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray has seen patients for Joint Pain, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.