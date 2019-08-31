Overview

Dr. Douglas Myers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.



Dr. Myers works at PrimeCare Of Southeastern Ohio in Zanesville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.