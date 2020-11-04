Overview of Dr. Douglas Nadel, MD

Dr. Douglas Nadel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.



Dr. Nadel works at Ent Associates of Bucks & Montgomery Counties in Doylestown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.