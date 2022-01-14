Dr. Douglas Nathanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Nathanson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Nathanson, MD
Dr. Douglas Nathanson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Nathanson's Office Locations
Select Specialty Hospital-danville100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (570) 271-6590
Imaging Services - 250 Cetronia Road250 Cetronia Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 973-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and compassionate.
About Dr. Douglas Nathanson, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
