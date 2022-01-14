Overview of Dr. Douglas Nathanson, MD

Dr. Douglas Nathanson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Nathanson works at Select Specialty Hospital-danville in Danville, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.