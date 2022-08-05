See All Dermatopathologists in Medford, OR
Dr. Douglas Naversen, MD

Dermatopathology
2.5 (24)
50 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Douglas Naversen, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.

Dr. Naversen works at Dermatology And Laser Assoc in Medford, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology And Laser Assoc
    2959 Siskiyou Blvd Ste B, Medford, OR 97504
(541) 773-3636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
  • OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Boil
Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Boil
Impetigo

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Aug 05, 2022
    The Reed Family (Jacksonville, Oregon) — Aug 05, 2022
    About Dr. Douglas Naversen, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568405496
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCSF
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wilford Hall USAF MC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • United States Air Force Academy
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatopathology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naversen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naversen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Naversen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naversen works at Dermatology And Laser Assoc in Medford, OR. View the full address on Dr. Naversen’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Naversen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naversen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naversen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naversen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

