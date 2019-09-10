Dr. Douglas Neeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Neeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Neeld, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Dr. Neeld works at
Locations
-
1
New Vision Physical Therapy3828 New Vision Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 425-6070
-
2
East Side8012 E 10th St Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 924-8297
-
3
Ppg - Allergy Asthma & Immunology Pointe Inverness Way7030 Pointe Inverness Way Ste 335, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 387-5624
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neeld?
My asthma was out of control. I had been seeing my primary care physician for a couple of years. I found Dr. Neeld and he really saved my life. He did testing and found I was allergic to mold which was making my asthma out of control. He started me on dupixent shots. It was a total life changer. Before that, I could hardly walk across the room without being out of breath. Dr. Neeld gave me my life back. I really forget now that I even have asthma. Please if you have allergy and asthma issues, please see Dr. Neeld. You will be so glad you did. He is A+ all the way!
About Dr. Douglas Neeld, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1780669374
Education & Certifications
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neeld accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neeld works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Neeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.