Overview of Dr. Douglas Nelson, MD

Dr. Douglas Nelson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Nelson works at Valleywise Health in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.