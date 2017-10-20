Overview of Dr. Douglas Nelson, MD

Dr. Douglas Nelson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Nelson works at MD Anderson Regional Care Center in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.