Dr. Douglas Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Nelson, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Nelson, MD
Dr. Douglas Nelson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
-
1
MD Anderson Regional Care Center17198 St Lukes Way Ste 200, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (713) 563-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
Outstanding doctor! In 2012, he and his nurse, Candy saw me through chemo and radiation. Because of their diligence and dedication, today, I am able to enjoy my family, especially my grandson, whom I thought I would not live to see, and now, joyfully await the arrival of another grandson! Thank you Dr. Nelson and Candy. Also, thank you, M .D Anderson- the only place to go for cancer treatment!
About Dr. Douglas Nelson, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1497720049
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall USAF MC
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- UC San Diego
- Hematology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.