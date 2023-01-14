Overview

Dr. Douglas New, MD is a Dermatologist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Johnston Memorial Hospital.



Dr. New works at HMG Primary Care At Abingdon in Abingdon, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Skin Ulcer and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.