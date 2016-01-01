Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
1
Bhaktasharan C. Patel MD PC2920 N Cascade Ave Ste 301, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 636-1201
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Douglas Nguyen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1184880114
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Hernia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
