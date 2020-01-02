Dr. Douglas Nowacki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowacki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Nowacki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Nowacki, MD
Dr. Douglas Nowacki, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ.
Dr. Nowacki works at
Dr. Nowacki's Office Locations
-
1
Seaview Orthopaedics Freehold222 Schanck Rd Ste 105, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 462-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Seaview Orthopedics294 Applegarth Rd, Monroe, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 495-1888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Seaview Orthopaedic2139 State Route 35 Ste 140, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 897-4800
-
4
Seaview Orthopaedics and Medical Associates1200 Eagle Ave Ste 100, Ocean, NJ 07712 Directions (732) 660-6200
-
5
Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Assocs1640 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 660-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nowacki?
Dr. Nowacki explained all my options thoroughly and despite surgery being one option he explained it should not be the first thing I look to do. I was sent to therapy and I actually am Feeling better! I so appreciate his patience and guidance. I would recommend all my friends and family to him without reservation.
About Dr. Douglas Nowacki, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1518302660
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nowacki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nowacki accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowacki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowacki works at
Dr. Nowacki has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowacki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nowacki has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowacki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowacki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowacki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.