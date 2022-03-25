Dr. Douglas Nuckols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nuckols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Nuckols, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Nuckols, MD
Dr. Douglas Nuckols, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nuckols works at
Dr. Nuckols' Office Locations
-
1
Ear Nose and Throat Associates Lutheran Park Medical Park7926 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 426-8117
-
2
Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC140 Fox Rd Ste 307, Van Wert, OH 45891 Directions (419) 238-7700
-
3
Laura Hunt Aud10021 Dupont Circle Ct, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 426-8117
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nuckols?
Had an initial visit with Dr. Nuckols and was extremely impressed. He has a rare combination of knowledge, unhurried delivery of information, sense of humor and an extraordinary "bedside" manner. Could not be as pleased and definitely not more pleased with a physician. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Douglas Nuckols, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1982696837
Education & Certifications
- D D Eisenhower Va M C|University Of Ks School Of Med
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nuckols has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nuckols accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nuckols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nuckols works at
Dr. Nuckols has seen patients for Vertigo, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nuckols on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nuckols. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nuckols.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nuckols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nuckols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.