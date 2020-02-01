Dr. Douglas Nyhoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nyhoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Nyhoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Nyhoff, MD
Dr. Douglas Nyhoff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Nyhoff works at
Dr. Nyhoff's Office Locations
North Atlanta Urology Assoc. PC631 Professional Dr Ste 490, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 995-0424
- 2 601 Professional Dr Ste 490, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 995-0424
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nyshoff is a wonderful doctor.He knows what he is doing and I am confident in his abilities .susan mcfar
About Dr. Douglas Nyhoff, MD
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nyhoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nyhoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nyhoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nyhoff has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nyhoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Nyhoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nyhoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nyhoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nyhoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.