Dr. Douglas Nyhoff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Nyhoff works at Georgia Urology in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.