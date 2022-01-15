Overview of Dr. Douglas Orndorff, MD

Dr. Douglas Orndorff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durango, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center and San Juan Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Orndorff works at Mercy Orthopedic Associates in Durango, CO with other offices in Montrose, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Herniated Disc Surgery and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.