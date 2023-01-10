Overview of Dr. Douglas Pahl, MD

Dr. Douglas Pahl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center, Flowers Hospital, Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside, South Georgia Medical Center and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Pahl works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Lagrange, GA, Valdosta, GA, Auburn, AL, Dothan, AL, Macon, GA, Thomaston, GA and Phenix City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.