Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas Pahl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center, Flowers Hospital, Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside, South Georgia Medical Center and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Hughston Clinic - Columbus, 6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909, (706) 324-6661
Hughston Clinic LaGrange, 107 Calumet Center Rd, Lagrange, GA 30241, (706) 884-3274, Monday 8:00am - 5:30pm, Tuesday 8:00am - 5:30pm, Wednesday 8:00am - 5:30pm, Thursday 8:00am - 5:30pm, Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Hughston Clinic P.c., 4340 KINGS WAY, Valdosta, GA 31602, (229) 333-9736, Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Hughston Clinic Auburn, 161 E University Dr, Auburn, AL 36832, (334) 826-2090, Monday 8:00am - 5:30pm, Tuesday 8:00am - 5:30pm, Wednesday 8:00am - 5:30pm, Thursday 8:00am - 5:30pm, Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Hughston Clinic Dothan, 512 N Shady Ln, Dothan, AL 36303, (334) 699-5747
Hughston Clinic Macon, 100 N Macon St, Macon, GA 31210, (706) 324-6661, Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Hughston Clinic Thomaston, 522 N Center St, Thomaston, GA 30286, (706) 646-4371, Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Hughston Clinic - Dothan, 348 Healthwest Dr, Dothan, AL 36303, (334) 699-5747
Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, 4401 RIVERCHASE DR, Phenix City, AL 36867, (334) 732-3000
Hospital Affiliations
East Alabama Medical Center
Flowers Hospital
Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
South Georgia Medical Center
St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Aetna
Ambetter
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Humana
UnitedHealthCare
This is the 2nd time I've had to see Dr. Pahl. The 1st time was for my back and he did a wonderful job. This time it's for my neck. He has the best bed side manners and just a wonderful doctor all around. His staff is just as friendly as he is. I will not let any other doctor touch me in this area.
Orthopedic Surgery
28 years of experience
English, Spanish
NPI: 1841257136
D D Eisenhower Army Med Center
Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Pahl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pahl accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pahl works at
Dr. Pahl has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more.
Dr. Pahl speaks Spanish.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Pahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.