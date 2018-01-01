Dr. Douglas Paine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Paine, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Paine, MD
Dr. Douglas Paine, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greene County General Hospital and Union Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Paine's Office Locations
- 1 2723 S 7th St Ste 1D, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-8292
Hospital Affiliations
- Greene County General Hospital
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paine?
After 5 years of seeing many other providers with relief, Dr. Paine had a diagnosis and began treatment within a couple weeks
About Dr. Douglas Paine, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1386646073
Education & Certifications
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital|St Louis University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paine has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Paine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.