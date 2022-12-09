Dr. Douglas Palma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Palma, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Palma, MD
Dr. Douglas Palma, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital, Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Saint Francis Hospital.
Springmill Professional Center252 Carter Dr Ste 100, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 655-9494
DOS - Metro4923 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 300, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 655-9494
Brandywine Medical Center - DOS Joint & Spine Center3401 Brandywine Pkwy Ste 100, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 655-9494
DOS - 1096 Newark1096 Old Churchmans Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 655-9494Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
After a successful surgery to repair two tears in my shoulder, Dr. Palma and his staff have provided exceptional pre & postoperative assistance to me. I received detailed info and pictures of the repairs made, the restrictions for each phase of healing, care of area, and home PT exercise printouts. They reply to all of my follow-up questions thoroughly and quickly (calls/emails), bringing me in for checks as I hit "bumps in the road," completing employer forms as needed, etc. Each contact I have had with them has been kind, positive and helpful. Dr. Palma brought my other shoulder to health a few years ago. I am very thankful that he is my shoulder orthopedic doctor!
About Dr. Douglas Palma, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
