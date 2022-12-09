Overview of Dr. Douglas Palma, MD

Dr. Douglas Palma, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital, Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Palma works at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Middletown, DE with other offices in Newark, DE and Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.