Dr. Douglas Payne, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Payne works at El Paso Medical Group in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.