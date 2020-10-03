Dr. Douglas Payne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Payne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Payne, MD
Dr. Douglas Payne, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Payne works at
Dr. Payne's Office Locations
El Paso Office550 S Mesa Hills Dr Ste C2, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 532-6069
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Payne is a compasionate caring physician who takes the time to really listen. He is an excellent clinician and diagnostician. I highly recommend him as a physician.
About Dr. Douglas Payne, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487639183
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School San Antonio
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
