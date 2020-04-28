Overview

Dr. Douglas Peller, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Thornton, CO. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center and Yuma District Hospital.



Dr. Peller works at Kosta M. Zinis D O in Thornton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.