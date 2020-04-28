Dr. Douglas Peller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Peller, DO
Overview
Dr. Douglas Peller, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Thornton, CO. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center and Yuma District Hospital.
Dr. Peller works at
Locations
Kosta M. Zinis D O9141 Grant St Ste 240, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 920-1015
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Yuma District Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Our family has used Dr Peller since 2003 I started out with sinus and balance problems. He did both of our kids tonsils and adenoids . I have referred several of my adult friends to him as well as friends taking their kids to him. Dr Peller is a very intelligent , patient , thorough physician. Our family uses him for anything he can do. EXCELLENT DR.
About Dr. Douglas Peller, DO
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1083754600
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peller has seen patients for Tinnitus, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Peller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peller.
