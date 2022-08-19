See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Everett, WA
Dr. Douglas Pepple, MD

Sports Medicine
4.4 (13)
Map Pin Small Everett, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Douglas Pepple, MD

Dr. Douglas Pepple, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Everett, WA. They completed their fellowship with Uic Sports Medicine Fellowship

Dr. Pepple works at Everett Clinic in Everett, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pepple's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Everett Clinic
    3927 Rucker Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 339-3930
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Regional Medical Center Everett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma (EIA) Testing Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Both of our boys play sports and being active growing teenagers, have had several sports injuries through the years. Dr. Pepple is truly a kind, caring, excellent bed side manner - detective (and doctor!) He is extremely thorough and keeps digging until he gets the root of the issue. We would highly recommend Dr. Pepple as a top notch ortho provider!
    Jamie E Turpin — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Douglas Pepple, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1669646543
    Education & Certifications

    • Uic Sports Medicine Fellowship
    • University Of Illinois At Chicago (Chief Resident)
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
