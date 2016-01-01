Dr. Douglas Pfeil, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfeil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Pfeil, PHD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Pfeil, PHD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Pfeil works at
Locations
-
1
Dept of Anesthesiology111 S 11th St Ste 8490, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-6161
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pfeil?
About Dr. Douglas Pfeil, PHD
- Anesthesiology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1336503051
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center
- University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pfeil accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pfeil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pfeil works at
Dr. Pfeil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfeil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfeil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfeil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.